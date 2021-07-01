From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has frowned on the activities of scavengers in and around the state, particularly in Port Harcourt, the state capital, and its environs.

Obuah in his warning said the laws against such activities that impinge on the sanitary health of residents and the environment are still in force.

He gave the warning during his continued routine inspection of parts of Port Harcourt including NTA, Ada George, Iwofe, Slaughter, Trans-Amadi and Town axis of the State capital.

Obuah said the Agency would no longer tolerate the flagrant flouting of the laws and restrictions on scavenging, which, according to him, has constituted a menace to the roads and road users.

The Sole Administrator insisted that nobody in Rivers is above the laws of the State and warned that defaulters in this regard, would be decisively dealt with if they do not desist forthwith from the unholy act.

The RIWAMA boss noted: ‘A situation where anybody who flouts our sanitation laws and keeps messing up the streets and roads, is arrested and you see security personnel forcefully coming to ask for their release or rescue, will no longer be tolerated.

‘It smacks of some people operating as sacred cows to rubbish the huge efforts of the State government to keep the State clean and healthy for everybody.’

