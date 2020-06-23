Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has applauded the State Decontamination Team for keeping pace with the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike in ensuring that all public places are thoroughly fumigated ahead of markets, schools and other public institutions reopening for full business.

Obuah gave the commendation as the Decontamination Team took moved to Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, describing the total decontamination of the Ivory Tower as very imperative given the surging student population and the attendant business activities in the area.

The RIWAMA boss observed that those who did not believe that the coronavirus pandemic had entered the state and criticised the governor for the proactive measures earlier taken could now attest to the foresight of the governor and appreciate him for curtailing the spread of the disease and, by extension, saving an unforeseen number of lives that would have been lost if those measures were not taken early enough.

Obuah regretted that some persons, who do not mean well for the people of the state, would wish to play politics with everything including the precious lives of their kinsmen, warning that any such tendency is not ‘politics’, but inhuman and satanic.

He enjoined the State Decontamination Team to remain focused and shun distractions from political opponents of the state government and those he called ‘callous and conscienceless individuals whose sense of decency has been clouded by over-ambition to see anything good in what others are doing except they are the ones dictating.’

The previous chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state also commended the people of Rivers for their understanding and patience demonstrated.

He urged them to persevere a little more to enable the state government conclude the decontamination of public spaces and expressed optimism that life would soon return to normalcy.

‘All the state government is doing is for our own interest and preservation of our collective lives. Business is always there, but life once lost, cannot be recovered and besides, it is one, who is alive that will run a business. Yes, it’s hard to be out of business for close to three months now, but there is no better alternative in the circumstance.

‘So, we have to show understanding and gratitude to the government that cares such as we are witnessing in the state,’ Obuah stated.