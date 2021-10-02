From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Confidence Deko, has read the riot act to communities in his domain, warning that only peaceful communities would attract the developmental programme of his administration.

Deko stated this when he addressed stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who converged at Kpor, the council’s headquarters, at the weekend, as he kick-started activities to commemorate his first 100 days in office.

Addressing the audience, the council boss said there was no magic behind his visibly laudable achievements in merely 100 days, explaining that the plethora of projects seen came through commitment and dedication to leave behind a legacy worth emulation.

‘This gathering marks the beginning of the journey for a new era in Gokana. I need absolute

peace and harmony among communities, particularly between Lewe and Bomu in order to avoid

unnecessary distractions in our quest and concerted effort to improve living standards in the LGA,’ he noted.

Deko also warned that only communities that stick to the policy of peace for development would be considered in the council’s agenda for projects and political appointments.

Investigation conducted exclusively by The Sun revealed that the Deko administration had already embarked on projects in Lewe and Bomu, in addition to the offer of appointments to their indigenes.

The council boss said such initiatives were done as a mark of encouragement towards peace and neighbourliness, warning that the projects and appointments were subject to cancellation if flouted.

