Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on the activities of defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) said it has received 171 memoranda from members of the public.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Chukwunenye Uriri (retd), disclosed this yesterday, during the inaugural sitting of the inquiry.

He said the number was the highest to be received by a commission of inquiry in any state.