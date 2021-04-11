From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, has declared that the State Government was committed to improving and repositioning the education sector in Rivers.

Professor Ebeku made the declaration when he received the leadership of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

Speaking during the visit, Professor Ebeku said the administration of Governor Nyesom Wike was passionate about the education sector.

He said: “The governor is very passionate about education issues as he is about infrastructure matters. He believes in excellence and gives his all to it.

“I am glad you know that the governor is working in the education sector as well, and is interested in the future of the Rivers Students.

“The governor’s passion in the sector is visible and can be seen also by the expansion of Rivers State University and the state of the arts equipment purchased for the medical school among others”.

The Education Commissioner noted that the massive human and capital infrastructural development embarked upon by the government in the education sector could not be overemphasized.

He declared: ”I want to thank you for appreciating what His Excellency, Governor Wike is doing; it shows you are very focused, fair and objective. And I also want to thank you for observing that in our own little way, we are living the vision of His Excellency in the education sector.

Professor Ebeku assured that the Ministry was working assiduously to ensure that it delivers free and quality education to Rivers child and those who live in the state.

He noted that the ministry was willing to partner with NURSS in furthering the cause of the education sector in the State.

Earlier, leader of the delegation and President, National Union of Rivers State Students, Levi Zachariah, lauded the State Government for its developmental strides in the education sector.

Levi said the administration of Governor Wike has expanded and revived the education sector.

He said: ”Improving the quality of education has been one of the major focus of this administration. The education sector is witnessing massive changes and massive upgrades with the reconstruction and rehabilitation of schools”.

The NURSS President also commended the visible efforts of the State Commissioner for Education, Professor Ebeku, in driving innovation in the education sector, particularly the introduction of e-learning in schools in the State.

He said: “Rivers Students see and are appreciative of your contribution in the education sector in Rivers State, your style of leadership, your passion and commitment, your innovation and creativity, all that you have brought to the Ministry is appreciated.

“We want to say thank you, we have seen that you have keenly worked in line with the vision of our grand patron, His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike to transform the education sector.

“The infrastructure development that is ongoing you have been on the field to ensure things are going on properly. I have seen you severally on the field when you came to check on how work is done at different schools. This shows you are working assiduously in line with the directive of the Governor”.

Speaking further, Zachariah commended the State Government for affording every eligible Rivers child an opportunity to acquire a Senior Secondary School Certificate, by bankrolling the registration of all external examinations for Rivers students.

He stated: “let me also say that guardians and parents have continued to pour encomiums on His Excellency for lifting the burden of enrolling their wards and children for external examinations since he assumed office.

“This is the first-time I have witnessed government bankroll registration of WASSCE, JAMB, NECO, NABTEB, BECE since I was born and Rivers students are deeply grateful for this benevolence”.

The NURSS President further lauded Governor Wike for funding the construction of the NURSS Secretariat and assured that the Rivers students were satisfied with what the state government is doing in all sectors of government.

He assured that the student’s body was willing to support the government to succeed.