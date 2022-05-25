From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former Director of Finance and Accounts, Government House, Port Harcourt, Siminialayi Fubara, has emerged the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming election in 2023.

He won the race at the primary with a total of 721 votes against other 15 aspirants that contested in the election.

Other contestants, Kamalu Isaac scored 86, George Kelly 37, Danagogo Tammy 36, West Morgan got four votes, Briggs David four, Felix Obuah two votes and eight void votes.

The total number of delegates expected to vote was 980; 898 delegates accredited voted in the election.

The party primary started at about 9am on Wednesday, with the accreditation of delegates from the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Party supporters waited patiently for several hours after the accreditation at about 2pm, until the arrival of the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, before the commencement of the delegates voting at about 6.07pm and ended vote at about 8.50pm.

It was observed that before the voting began, the governor had an indoor meetings with Local Government chairmen and elders of the party.

It was also observed that some aspirants like: Felix Obuah, Tammy Danagogo, Lee Maeba, George Sekibo, Olaka Nwogu, Austin Opara, others were not at the Congress.

Meanwhile, Kamalu, Kelly, Fubara, Ikuru, Sekibo, Boma Iyaye were sighted in the hall of Obi Wali International Conference Center where the party held the Congress.

Professor Walter Mboto, who led the Electoral Committee that conducted the election, had promised a transparent and peaceful exercise.

He also announced that none of the 16 aspirants withdrew from the race before the primaries.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the state PDP chairman, Desmond Akawor, had assured of a free, fair and most peaceful congress.