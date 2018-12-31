Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, said it is assured of victory in the 2019 elections in the state, but claiming that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is enmeshed in multiple controversies.

The Director of Information and Communications of the campaign organisation, Emma Okah, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, on Sunday, said the PDP has worked hard, fulfilled promises made and served the people well.

“In 2015, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in his convictions, went round the state and saw the plight of his people, felt their pulse, shared their pain and made promises to turn things around for good” Okah said.

He noted that the state is more developed today than the governor met it, asserting that the 2019 elections would be between a governor, who has earned the trust of the people and others with no traceable signature.

The statement continued, “Sentiments are running high as to what the people of Rivers State should expect and the responses that are pouring in for the governor show a good measure of appreciation and gratitude for lifting the state higher.

“There was recession, but Governor Wike ran a divine economy, prudently managed resources and provided infrastructure where those who had money failed to.

“He unchained the judiciary, proclaimed autonomy to the judiciary and granted access to justice.

” Those, who bore the pain of a caged legislative arm of government, unpaid salary arrears, failed secondary and tertiary medical facilities, anomalies of the last government, and others, can attest today, that there is a new breeze blowing across the length and breadth of Rivers State since 2015.”

On what to expect in the 2019 elections in the state, Mr/ Okah said it would be a jamboree and a walk over as “there is no credible alternative to the towering political height of Governor Wike as a governor and candidate.”

The statement further urged all Rivers voters to be bold enough to vote the PDP and resist the return of those, who plundered the state commonwealth and sold their patrimony to strangers.