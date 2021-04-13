From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State in the April 17 council election, Mr Erastus Awortu, has made a commitment to replicate Governor Nyesom Wike’s development strides at the grassroots.

Awortu gave the assurance while rallying support from three wards of Ngo, Uyangala and Agwut-Obolo communities in Andoni.

He lamented high level infrastructure decay, absence of functional healthcare facilities and pledged to speedily address them when elected.

‘We can attest to our governor’s plethora of achievements in the state. Residents and those doing business in Rivers today, are in one way or the other benefiting from good governance driven by Wike. My administration will replicate same across the 11 wards,’ Awortu stated.

‘I will ensure that our people benefit from grassroots administration and also give opportunities for the youths to play dominant roles.’

The PDP candidate affirmed determination to fulfill his campaign promises, saying they formed his reason for contesting in the election.

‘My administration will deliver good governance to communities across Andoni. There are, in deed, so many areas that are yearning for attention in Andoni and I am determined to prudently manage monthly allocations of the council with a view to addressing these challenges,’ he declared.

‘We will also strive towards increasing our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to enable us fund key projects in the healthcare, education and other sectors.’

Awortu expressed worries about the spate of insecurity in the area, saying that the manace has rendered the healthcare, judicial and other sectors completely moribund.

‘Presently, in Andoni, there are no functional hospitals, health workers posted here have all left their stations because of insecurity. We will strive to restore peace to enable workers return to their stations.

‘Andoni must have peace; that’s why, I appeal to all aggrieved youths to crave for peace among themselves, elders and the communities to enable us reposition the area for growth just like other local government areas in the state.’

The PDP candidate also assured on readiness to tackle employment racketeering among operating oil companies, so as to generate employment for youths in the area.

‘I understand there are some oil companies operating on our territorial waters at Eboon-Okwaan area. Some of these companies had yet to admit the fact that their operational area falls within Andoni,’ he noted.

‘There are also rumours about employment racketeering, a horrible situation where some indigenes of the area deliberately connive with these operating companies to sell off employment opportunities assigned for the youths thereby, increasing poverty and unemployment in the area.

‘When elected, we will investigate these allegations, complaints and rumours and also work towards addressing them.’