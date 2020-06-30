Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, to take decisive actions over alleged threats by feuding factions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash terror in Rivers state.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was concerned that despite a threat by one of the factions loyal to a top government official to unleash mayhem on the state, nothing has been done to stop the APC factions from using Rivers State as a battleground.

The opposition party stated that it is more disturbing that the security agents have failed to act, in spite of entreaties from the state government asking them to intervene.

“It is also instructive to note that the failure of the security agencies to pull in members of the gangs and their sponsors is emboldening them.

‘Our party charges the IGP and the DG of DSS to note that given the strategic status of Rivers state to the economy of our nation, our security forces ought to know that threats by feuding APC leaders and their gangs to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state must not be taken for granted,” the party stated.

The PDP “lamented that the APC has assumed an additional security problem for our nation that has been battling the scourge of insurgency, banditry, marauders, kidnappers and other criminal gangs ravaging various parts of our country.

“Nigerians are aware that the APC is sinking by the day but it should not be allowed to drag the nation or any part thereof in its inevitable descent to abyss.”