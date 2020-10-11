TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has alerted members of the public to a court document being floated by some faceless individuals through the social media, with the sole aim of painting a picture of crisis in the Rivers PDP.

The State party chairman, Desmond Akawor, in a statement yesterday, gave an unambiguous clarification surrounding the purported court document.

According to him, the said document actually emanated from the proceedings of a Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State.

He further explained that what was circulated on social media were basically the prayers of the plaintiff in the matter.

He dismissed as baseless and unfounded, the fact that the Owerri High Court ordered the Desmond Akawor-led party executive in the state and at the local government levels to stop functioning as such.

He explained: “What actually transpired was the fact of jurisdiction among other pertinent legal issues which the court had to contend with.

“Rather than the contrary, the court ordered that the state party chairman should be served a suit first and foremost, to enable the party to prepare, so as to put up a representation in court,” PDP explained.

He described those that turned the prayers brought before the Owerri High Court to court judgment as mischief makers and therefore enemies of Rivers.

Akawor said, rather than becoming happy with the present administration in the state, under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike, some ill-advised persons were busy trying to destabilise the state.