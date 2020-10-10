Tony John, Port Harcourt

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has alerted members of the public of a court document being floated on social media by some unidentified individuals, with the aim of painting a picture of the crisis in the Rivers PDP.

A statement issued on Saturday by the State’s party Chairman, Desmond Akawor, gave a clarification surrounding the purported court document.

According to Akawor, the said document emanated from the proceedings of a Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State.

He explained that what was circulated on social media were the prayers of the plaintiff in the matter.

He dismissed as baseless and unfounded that the Owerri High Court ordered the Desmond Akawor-led party executive in the State and at the Local Government levels to stop functioning as such.

He explained: ‘What actually transpired was the fact of jurisdiction among other pertinent legal issues which the court had to contend with.

‘Rather than the contrary, the court ordered that the State party Chairman should be served a suit first and foremost, to enable the party to prepare, so as to put up a representation in court,’ the PDP explained.

The State’s party Chairman described those that turned the prayers brought before the Owerri High Court into court judgement as mischief-makers and therefore enemies of Rivers.

Akawor said, rather than becoming happy with the present administration in the State, under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike, some ill-advised persons were busy trying to destabilise the State.

‘Recall that these ill-informed persons had approached a Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State, to challenge the congresses that brought the newly elected State and Local Governments executive as led by Desmond Akawor from performing further their legitimate functions. A far-fetched thing to ruminate over.’

The Chairman reiterated the fact that his executive council members were properly elected and assured Rivers people that PDP would deliver on its mandates at all time.

He maintained that the party will not take the support and loyalty of the people for granted.