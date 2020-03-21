Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor, has been elected as the new chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State.

This was even as the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on Nigerians to mount pressure on the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to ensure credible elections in 2023.

Ambassador Akawor was elected by PDP delegates during the PDP State Elective Congress at the Obi Wali Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt yesterday.

The new State Working Committee would assume office in May, 2020, when the second term of Felix Obuah will expire.

Governor Wike, PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, National and State Assembly members joined other party delegates to vote during the State Elective Congress.

Akawor will take over from Obuah, who served out his two terms as Rivers State PDP Chairman, leading the party to elecroral victories in 2015 and 2019.