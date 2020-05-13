Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled the party youth leader for Eleme Local Government Area, Princewill Osarojiji, of Eleme Alode Ward 2.

Osaoejiji’s expulsion was contained in a statement issued, yesterday, by the outgoing state Chairman, Felix Obuah.

Obuah said Osarojiji was expelled for insubordination, flagrant rascality, disobedience to the directives of the state government on COVID-19 and acts of criminality.

He frowned at the nonchalant and criminal action of the PDP Eleme youth leader against the task force sent to the area to monitor compliance with the Executive Order 6 on closure of hotels, clubs, public gatherings and others.

Obuah said the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration had passed the Executive Order 6, as part of measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

“It is very unfortunate that the Eleme youth leader took his position as a party executive for granted to flout the authority of the governor and orders of the state government by attacking members of the task force on COVID-19 and organising a party in a hotel in Eleme to rubbish the efforts of government and relevant authorities to safeguard the lives of Rivers people and residents against the dreaded virus.

“I believe this will serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to engage in similar act to test the sincerity and political will of the state government to deal decisively with such recalcitrance,” Obuah said.