TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt
The Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has placed 15 of its Local Government chapter chairmen on indefinite suspension.
A statement signed by the State Secretary of the party, Samuel Okpoko, said the State Executive of the party, in an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the State Secretariat, in Port Harcourt, approved the indefinite suspension of the 15 LGA party chairmen.
The affected Local Government party chairmen included: Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku-Toru, Andoni, Bonny, Degema, Eleme and Emohua.
Others were Khana, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Okrika, Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro and Oyigbo.
The statement further directed all the suspended Local Government party chairmen to handover all party property in their possession to their deputies.
Meanwhile, the State Chairman of PDP, Felix Obuah, has urged Christians in the State to use the Easter celebration to pray for the continued peace of the State.
Obuah also appealed to Rivers people to make sacrifices through prayer and fasting, for the success of the second term administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, adding that the governor needs prayers for God’s favours and mercies to meet the socio-economic needs of the people.
Obuah in his special Easter message yesterday, said such prayers would go a long way to engender good governance and uplift the well being of the people.
He described the Easter period as a moment of sacrifice, “when our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ gave Himself as a ransom to redeem us from sins”.
“Our governor, as a human being, is also faced with challenges associated with governance. We should support him with our prayers” said the PDP chairman.
Leave a Reply