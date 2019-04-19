TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has placed 15 of its Local Government chapter chairmen on indefinite suspension.

A statement signed by the State Secretary of the party, Samuel Okpoko, said the State Executive of the party, in an emergency meeting on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the State Secretariat, in Port Harcourt, approved the indefinite suspension of the 15 LGA party chairmen.

The affected Local Government party chairmen included: Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku-Toru, Andoni, Bonny, Degema, Eleme and Emohua.

Others were Khana, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Okrika, Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro and Oyigbo.

The statement further directed all the suspended Local Government party chairmen to handover all party property in their possession to their deputies.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of PDP, Felix Obuah, has urged Christians in the State to use the Easter celebration to pray for the continued peace of the State.