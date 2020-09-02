Tony John, Port Harcourt

Former Rivers State Governor Celestine Omehia has said the election of Ambassador Desmond Akawor as chairman of the People’s Democratic party (PDP) in the State was informed by his overwhelming administrative expertise and wealth of experience in and outside Nigeria.

Omehia has charged Akawor to use this experience to ensure that the party consolidates on the existing level of unity and cohesion it has achieved in the state.

He stated this while addressing members of the State Executive Committee of the party who paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

The former Governor said that, with the calibre of men and women saddled with the responsibility of piloting the affairs of the party, he was optimistic the party would witness a lot of transformation.

Omehia congratulated them on their election victory and inauguration, and charged them to ensure that every member of the party was carried along in the scheme of things to promote unity, love and progress in the party.

He described the former ambassador to South Korea as a technocrat who has held several positions of responsibility, noting that, with him as chairman, the party was in good hand.

‘I have so much confidence in your ability to discharge the responsibility placed on your shoulders because you have traversed all facets of human endeavour,’ Omehia stated.

He assured the state PDP executive of his support and that of Ikwerre elders and advised them to always liaise with the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, before taking decisions in order not to make mistakes, describing Wike as a man, who has demonstrated great capacity to transform Rivers.

‘You have met a governor that has experience and what it takes to govern Rivers State having started from the local government level,’ Omehia said.

He urged them to work harmoniously with the Governor to improve the wellbeing of Rivers people.

Earlier, Akawor had told Omehia that they were at his residence to thank him and other elders for the confidence reposed on them by electing them as members of the State executive of the party.

He also told the former Governor that part of their visit was to solicit his support in the task of ensuring that the forthcoming Local Government primaries is rancour-free.