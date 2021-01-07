From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Tom Aliezi, has frowned at the multi-national oil companies operating in Elibrada community in the area to respond to gas pipeline explosion that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

This was even as the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) said it would lead an investigation team to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Aliezi, who spoke on the danger posed by the gas pipeline explosion, expressed disappointment that none of the oil companies operating the facilities has visited the site.

He accused the firms of behaving like lords but commended the security agencies for condoning off the area from members of the community.

Meanwhile, NOSDRA in Port Harcourt has confirmed the gas pipeline spill in Elibrada community, Emohua.

Zonal Director of NOSDRA, Port Harcourt, Ime Ekanem, who confirmed the incident to journalist said he would lead a team from the agency to the scene for on-the-spot assessment.

The zonal NOSDRA boss also confirmed that a joint investigation team with relevant agencies would be carried out immediately to get more details and ascertain the cause of the leakage.