From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has arraigned former Inspector Isaiah Bene attached to 35 Squadron for murder.

Inspector Bene unlawfully murdered Daniel Chibuike Ikeagwuchi popularly known as ‘Sleek’.

The incident occurred on September 19, 2020, in Elelenwo Town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

The accused person, who could not take his plea due to the nature of the charge, was, however, remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre by the trial Chief Magistrate, D.L. Konya of Court 23, pending the legal advice from the State Ministry of Justice.

The case was adjourned till January 20,2021, for mention.