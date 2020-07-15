TONY JOHN Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police Command in a follow up of the kidnapped of one Dinabari Ereba, have arrested two notorious suspected kidnappers, Osundu Uchendu and Amebulem Amos.

The suspects were among the five-man gang who kidnapped and killed Mr. Ereba in a forest at Alesa farm road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, after collecting ransom from the family.

The victim, Ereba, 38 years old, was kidnapped on May 15, 2020, in Woji community in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

A team of police officers led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operation, ACP Innocent Umerie, took journalists to the scene where the victim was killed and tied to a tree

Addressing journalists in the forest, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, explained how the two suspects were arrested.

Mr. Omoni said efforts were on to arrest the fleeing members of the gang while investigation is ongoing.

One of the suspects Osundu Uchendu 25years old who confessed to the crime said he joined the gang as a result of hardship.

Uchendu, who hails from Emohua Local Government Area of the state, said he received N30,000 from the ransom.

The suspects confessed to have carried out other operations around Woji, Abuloma, Peter Odili Road and Eleme communities .

The suspects were arrested while trying to change the colour of the deceased vehicle.

Meanwhile elder brother to the deceased, Mr. George Deekor, said his younger brother was coming from the hospital where the sister gave birth before he was kidnapped.

Deekor explained further that the kidnappers after collecting N1 million ransom from the family could not release him, only for the family to realize through police investigation, that he was gruesomely murdered and tied to a tree in a forest at Eleme.

Late Ereba, who hailed from Bera community in Gokana Local Government Area and lived in Woji in Port Harcourt, was said to be a sachet water producer and distributor.