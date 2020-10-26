Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the arrest of 22 persons suspected to be members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), over the death of three policemen and destruction of property in Oyigbo, headquarters of Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

Commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan disclosed this on Monday when he paraded the suspects at the command’s headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

Briefing reporters CP Mukan said the suspects were arrested for their involvement in the death of three personnel of the Nigeria Police, razing of three Police Stations and vandalism in Oyigbo LGA.

He gave the names of policemen killed as AP/No. 241542 Inspr. Sunday Dubon, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) driver attached to Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU). He was killed and burnt to ashes; Sergeant Swawale Oman F/No. 414018 – attached to 19 Police Mobile Force (PMF) on Special Duty at Oyigbo. He was killed and burnt to ashes.

Similarly, F/No. 424944 Sgt Umunna Uchechukwu, serving in Afam Police Station. His leg and hand were cut off and burnt to ashes.

The Rivers Police boss said members of the proscribed IPOB under the guise of #EndSARS protest, invaded Oyigbo Local Government Area, where they launched senseless and mindless attacks on the Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations and burnt down the three Stations.

According to him, the suspects also went to the adjoining Eberi-Omuma LGA, where they attacked the Umuebulu Police Station.

He said: ‘In all the attacks, several vehicles were burnt and three policemen were hacked to death and burnt to ashes.

‘In another attack at the Mile one Police Station the same day, the rampaging IPOB members still acting under the guise of #EndSARS protest made frantic attempts at burning the Station, but were, however, repelled by the superior firepower of the Police where four of them were fatally wounded and eight of them arrested immediately,’ he stated.