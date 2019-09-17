The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 50 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, and recovered 20 firearms. Commissioner of police in the state, Mr. Mustapha Dan Daura, said: “We have checkmated criminals; they should leave Rivers State. We are going after them one after the other.

“The state government has given the command operational vehicles to fight the criminals. The command has launched ‘Operation Sting,’ headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police. It is not going to be business as usual. The SARS operatives arrested 15 suspected armed robbers in Eleme, Mini-Okoro and Oginni. They recovered pump-action and Ak47 rifles from them. They are still under investigation and will be charged to court.

“The Eagle Crack operatives arrested another 15 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and child traffickers along Eleme and Mile One.

“They raided their hideouts in Eleme. The child trafficking suspect, John, sold a set of twins for N250,000. The Anti-Cultism operatives arrested eight suspects, including one Chiweudu.

“They kept their victim for three days in the forest after abducting her from her house at Umu-Ebulu I, demanding ransom of N1 million.

“She was rescued without paying any ransom and all her laptops, money and other valuables recovered from them. They are still under investigation. SARS operatives raided some flashpoints in Nkpolu, Abulorra, Amadi, Mini-Okoro, Elelenwo, Elumgbu, Eneka, Oluoba, Kpakaui, Woji Abali and Eliopparanwo.

“With the support of the state government, we are prepared to challenge criminals in Rivers State. We will flush them out to have peace in the state.”