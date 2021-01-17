From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has disclosed that it has arrested its personnel identified as Sergeant Ibrahim Odege for allegedly involving in armed robbery in Port Harcourt.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), disclosed this yesterday.

Omoni stated that Odege, who is attached to the Operations Department of the Rivers Police Command, was arrested alongside Sampson Inomoghe (32) from Nembe in Bayelsa State, but resides in Rumuokwurushi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said that operatives of the Elekahia Division, on Saturday night, responded to a distress call at the Elekahia Housing Estate, where the suspects were robbing people and dispossessing them of their valuables.

According to the PPRO, the timely arrival of the Police led to the arrest of the two armed robbers

Omoni said the duo were arrested at the scene of crime and some items were recovered from them.

Among the items recovered from them were: three different handsets belonging to their victims and one locally made Bareta Pistol.

One of the victims, Mrs. Doris Elechi, identified them (suspects) as those that dispossessed her of her phones.

Omoni further said the suspects, at the station, confessed to have carried out the robbery attacks among other revelations.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Mukan, has condemned the act and ordered the immediate transfer of suspects and exhibits to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation.

He appealed to members of the public to increase their security consciousness and report any suspicious character and movement around them to the Police.