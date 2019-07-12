TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has declared total war against crime and criminality in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Dandaura Mustapha, in his maiden press briefing at the Police Officers’ Mess in Port Harcourt, pledged to end all forms of attack on the East – West Road and produce result in the shortest possible time.

Dandaura said under his watch, community policing strategy would be adopted and called on politicians to come together and move the state forward.

The new Commissioner of Police also pledged to extend his hand of fellowship to the state government to achieve a common goal with the aim of making conducive environment for people living and doing business in the state.

He declared that he would consolidate on the achievements of his predecessor, Mr. Usman Belel, saying that Rivers is strategic to the economy of the country and requires much to contain security challenges in the state.

Dandaura declared: “As you all know, Rivers State is strategic to the economic wellbeing of the country. It, therefore, follows that so much needs to be put in to contain and minimize security challenges that will naturally crop up.

“Let me state clearly that I am here in the state to fight crime to a standstill in line with the IGP’s directive. I have the mandate to be in the state to fight the monsters of cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and pipeline vandalism in the state.

“As I tackle these crimes headlong and bring them to the barest minimum, Rivers State will no longer be conducive for criminals. Therefore, they have the option of relocating or face the full wrath of the law.

“I promise to declare a total war against violent crimes in the state. My arrival will see the decimation of criminals on the East-West Road and that on the Eleme-Owerri Road,” he vowed.