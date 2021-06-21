From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, has invited the protesting students of College of Health Science and Management Technology, Port Harcourt, against the Management of the College for a meeting.

The students, after they were asked to leave the College premises on or before 4:00pm last Saturday, stormed the School gate yesterday (Monday), to continue their protest before they were approach by Senior Police Officers from State Headquarters for a meeting with the CP.

They had been on peaceful protest since June 15, calling for the removal of the Provost of the institution, Professor Franklin Nlerum.

Other things that made the students to stage the demonstration were lack of electricity, water supply and deplorable sanitary system.

According to the aggrieved students, the unhealthy environment of the institution has drastically affected their academic performances.

Daily Sun gathered that the students this time, did not only protest against poor state of basic amenities and non-accreditation of some of their courses, but why they should be ordered to vacate their hotels not considering the security challenge in the country.

National Senate President of National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS), Lenebari Miracle, told journalists at the protest scene that the student community would honour the invitation by the Commissioner of Police.

He added that the students will not fail to resume protest, if the resolution is not touching on the demands of the students.

Meanwhile, the Management of Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology Port Harcourt had in a memo signed by the Provost Professor Nlerum at the weekend, asked all the students to leave the College premises on or before 4pm last Saturday and go home till further notice.

The school authority further alleged that the students had refused to leave the gate, even after the management has complied with some of their demands.