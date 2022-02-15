The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering arms and ammunition from the hideouts of the hoodlums. It also rescued 10 victims from the criminals.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Friday Eboka, said: “We have been tackling the hoodlums terrorising residents. Police arrested 15 suspected armed robbers who robbed victims within Port Harcourt, Elele, Eleme and Mile 1 axis. They recovered from them some sophisticated arms and ammunition.

“The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) rounded up 20 suspected cultists who are into armed robbery and initiation of students into cultism. Some arms were recovered from them. Operatives clamped down on 10 notorious kidnappers in various places in Port-Harcourt.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“We raided hideouts of the hoodlums where we rescued some victims from the kidnappers’ den. We recovered ammunition and charms from them, while some hoodlums abandoned the victims at the dens.

“I have warned my officers not to relent in their efforts. They should be ready to face the challenges of tackling the criminals. I have also charged them to imbibe the community policing.” Eboka said all the arrested suspects would soon be charged to court.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Hammed Muazu, added: “The command redeployed some police tactical teams to some flashpoints and have been raiding all the black spots. We did not wait for them to attack us.

“We chased them and gave them serious fight in their hideouts. We have had serious encounters with hoodlums who have made several attempts to rob members of the public or kidnap them.

“The police operatives are everywhere is Port-Harcourt. Our duty is to patrol all the nooks and crannies of Port-Harcourt, the state capital. Today, Port-Harcourt is calm and the hoodlums have started relocating from the state because we have been given them a hot chase.”

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe Koko, claimed the command recorded success by arresting some hoodlums: “We want to thank members of the public for believing in the police and giving us useful information which enabled the policemen to carry out serious fight against the criminals. The public should build confidence in police and always remember police are their friends.”