Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested more than 40 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists and rapists, and recovered firearms from their hideouts during various encounters with them. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, said: “Rivers State is no-go area, we are ready to go after criminals terrorising residents.

“I have warned my officers against extra-judicial killing. They should arrest, investigate and immediately charge suspects to court. Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested 15 suspected armed robbers in different parts of Port Harcourt, where they terrorised and collected valuable items.

“It was during encounters with them that they were arrested in their different hideouts with arms and ammunition, which they used in their operations. Also, the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) rounded up 10 suspected kidnappers who abducted some victims and wanted to collect ransom, which they didn’t succeed. Five of the victims were rescued from the kidnappers.

“Operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU) arrested 10 suspects with various murder cases. The suspects are still under investigation and they will soon be charged to court. The operatives raided some hideouts in Port Harcourt and recovered weapons while some of the suspects escaped.

“Members of the public should be law-abiding and respect the law in this period of COVID-19. There is a task force in joint operation with other security agencies to make sure that people stay indoors.

“SARS operatives also arrested some suspected armed robbers along the Port-Harcourt/Owerri expressway. We also redeployed some of our officers in hideouts to checkmate the hoodlums. I have warned my officers against corruption, they should stop extorting members of the public. They must say no to extra-judicial killing by working with human rights activists.

“The command is having workshops and seminars with relevant stakeholders, including community leaders, market women and students’ union government to embrace community policing. This will assist in working together to fight criminals.”