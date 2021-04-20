The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), Rivers State Police Command, has arrested three suspected kidnappers and armed robbers, Umeh, Chudo and Godday who kidnapped 15 victims including female, raped and impregnated them.

They were arrested in a forest where eight of their victims were rescued including one Ruth while waiting for a N5 million ransom. Arms and ammunition including 15 AK 47 rifles, pistols and magazines were recovered from them. They were nabbed at Igbo-Eche Pinepile and Wilyakara forest in Bori Local Government.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Eboka Friday, said: “Three kidnappers and armed robbers who specialized in kidnapping only female victims were arrested. They kidnapped their victims and took them to their bush hideouts in Etche and Wilyakara forest and collected millions of naira ransom from them. They raped female victims and impregnated some of them and abandoned them in their hideouts after waiting for ransom.

“The gang leader, Godday, confessed involvement in kidnap cases and raping of victims. The suspect led police detectives to arrest one ThankGod, their syndicate armorer, who took them to Wilyakara forest to recover their firearms. Godday with his gang has killed policemen in their checkpoints and their houses.

“AKS commander, Collins Edward, with his operatives stormed the hideouts of the kidnappers in Wilyakara forest and Mbano camp in Oyigbo LG. They recovered police AK 47 rifles, magazines and 125 cartridges and pump action taken at the police division during EndSARS protests.

“Arms and ammunition were intercepted on February 18, 2021, along Rukpokwu Road, Port-Harcourt. Five AK 47 rifles, magazines and 50 cartridges were recovered from their hideouts. The kidnappers between September and November 2020 kidnapped female victims in Port-Harcourt and Elele axis.

“They took them to their hideouts and demanded millions of naira. They raped and impregnated the victims before they were rescued. Operatives of AKS had encounter with them. Two were shot dead while others escaped abandoning their arms.

Between December and January 2021, the same gang kidnapped two females in Oyingbo and Mile 1 in Port-Harcourt.

They took them to their hideout and demanded a ransom. AKS operatives stormed the hideout after the family of the victim paid N800,000. Later, the victims were rescued at their uncompleted building hideout.

In May to July 2020, the same gang kidnapped husband and wife in Etch and demanded N3million. In the process, N1 million was paid while the husband was released in different bush. His wife was raped, impregnated and released one month later. The syndicate dumped her in a bush and was rescued by police.

On February 28, 2021, the same gang kidnapped a female victim along Igbo-Etche pipeline demanding millions as ransom. The victim was kept for three days until the AKS operatives stormed the hideout. Three were arrested while one escaped. Other members of the syndicate were later arrested in Port-Harcourt.”

Umeh told Daily Sun: “I hail from Bori LG in Rivers State. We are 10 as members of the gang. We specialized in kidnapping female victims, raping and impregnating them. We have kidnapped over 15 female victims and impregnated eight of them. We took them to be our girlfriend. After waiting for money we released them.”