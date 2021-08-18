From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Three people were reportedly burnt to death as a vehicle conveying unadulterated diesel popularly called “Kpofire” exploded in Elele-Alimini community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

An eyewitness said occupants of the vehicle included a police officer, and two others, whose identities could be ascertained.

He said the passengers, excluding the police personnel, in the vehicle were burnt beyond recognition.

The source, who preferred anonymity, noted that the bus which was travelling to Ahoada, collided with another vehicle before the bus carrying petroleum products caught fire burning the occupants.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Superintendent of Police (SP), confirmed the incident to reporters but quickly added that he did not have details of the development.

‘Yes, I can confirm the fire incident. But, I do not have much details of the incident. It’s an accident involving two vehicles. The two cars collided and fire ignited. A police officer was in one of the vehicles; he also died,’ Omoni said.