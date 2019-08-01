Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says it has recovered the remains of a middle-aged woman identified as Maureen Ewuru in a hotel room in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased hailed from Abia State and her body was discovered Thurs morning in a hotel room around the D/Line district of Port Harcourt city.

Daily Sun gathered from a police source that Maureen had lodged at the hotel (name withheld) Wednesday night with a suspected male lover, who is now at large.

Spokesman of the State Police Command Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the story to journalists in Port Harcourt.

Omoni said that preliminary investigations conducted on the woman indicate that she was strangulated by the man who took her to the room.

The police spokesman disclosed that the unidentified man had murdered the woman after having sex with her, adding that police have already recovered a very sensitive item which the man forgot while escaping the scene of the crime.

“We are aware of the incident. We have visited the hotel and recovered the body of the victim,” the police spokesman said.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the boyfriend of the girl strangulated her after having sex with her, locked the door and ran away.

“We have also recovered a very sensitive item which the fleeing boyfriend forgot. It will be very easy to track him down.”