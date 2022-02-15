From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said it has commenced investigation into the kidnapping of five children in Port Harcourt by a women who pretended to be a teacher.

Acting spokesperson of the state police command Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident to reporters and described the parents of the abducted children as ‘careless’.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The five children were abducted by a woman from their homes after disguising as a teacher in the Rukpakulus axis of Eliozu in the state capital.

‘Those people (parents) were they not careless? Somebody came to you that she is a teacher, went to their house and told them she wants to take the children and buy books for them,’ Iringe-Koko stated.

‘They allowed her to take the children. Is it supposed to be like that? So, you can see that it is the carelessness of parents and they will now fall back on the police.

‘We (police) have commenced investigation to ensure that the children are rescued, as well as arrest the woman and make her face the law.’

The police spokesperson advised parents to be vigilant and report suspicious characters around their children in whatever disguise to the police or raise the alarm where necessary.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Three of the abducted children, ranging in age between 18 months and four years, are said to have been taken from one family, while two others were abducted from another family.

The mother of the three abducted children, Rose Monday, who spoke to reporters in Port Harcourt, said that the fake teacher took her children when they went over to their neighbours’ compound to play.

According to her, the woman had disguised as a home lesson teacher looking for a makeshift structure to rent in the vicinity.

Monday said her children were last seen after the woman took them to buy notebooks, saying that she did not know that the suspect had a hidden motive.

The mother of the two children, Blessing Emmanuel, disclosed that the woman had hired her husband to buy materials to construct a makeshift structure before she kidnapped her children.

‘This woman told the children that she organises lessons and that if she see a way, she will begin lessons for them. So, the grown up child said “aunty let’s go and buy books”,’ she explained.