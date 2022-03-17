From Tony John, Port Harcourt

A political stalwart in Andoni, Rivers State, Tele Berthram Ikuru, has expressed concern about the tough living conditions of civil service retirees in the state.

Ikuru said that because of the hard times faced by the elder citizens, he has organised a fundraising campaign for the pensioners, who claimed they were neglected by the government.

Ikuru, speaking to reporters after visiting some pensioners in Port Harcourt, said that he was touched by the plights of the elder citizens in the state.

He said the pathetic state of pensioners in Rivers has made them incapacitated, and unable to cater for their respective families.

‘Today, I decided to take a tour to make some findings for myself about the welfare of pensioners in Rivers State; and also the welfare of teachers in some Demonstration Schools, whom I understand have not been paid for about six years now,’ he stated.

‘Now, what I saw and the stories I heard are really heartbreaking to me. I know I had an aged mother, who died at the age of 86 years old.

‘And before she died, she was owed her pension, which she struggled to get it. I told her to forget about the pension that her son is doing well. But, she refused. She said, ‘This pension I am talking about is my sweat. It was what I suffered for and I need to be paid.”‘

‘At a time, she got the money and she was so relieved. It was just a little money. But, that money made her feel fine. So, when I see these old men and women, who have not been paid, my mind quickly goes to my aged late mother, especially those who had passed on without receiving their payment. Government should know that you cannot toy with people’s future.

‘But, in the interim, we have decided that we must do something to cushion the effect of the hardship of these people (pensioners and teachers). This is because justice delayed is justice denied. These persons’ salaries and pension have been delayed too long.

‘All the protests made have fallen on deaf ears. All the court cases that had been gotten victory on have yielded no result. And for that reason, we won’t wait any longer. We have to do something to bridge the gap. We have to do something to make sure our pensioners who had worked for this government would receive something that will put a smile on their face.’

Ikuru urged Nigerians who are touched by the plights of pensioners to support the fund-raising campaign.