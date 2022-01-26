From Tony John, Port Harcourt

More than 100 widows of fallen officers of the Nigeria Police Force have benefited from the New Year package of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Rivers State chapter.

The New Year party organized by POWA, headed by the state chairperson, Mrs. Chimelum Eboka, was to celebrate with wives, children and widows of officers, as part of efforts to show love and to encourage them to continue to support their husbands who are still active in service.

The party witnessed a lot of fun, cultural display and refreshments. The children also went home with gifts.

At the event, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, called on Nigerians to support the police, especially the families of officers who died defending the country.

Eboka urged the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, to extend his kind gesture to widows and children of officers so that they could be self-reliant in the society. He commended Chinyere for his various gestures in supporting widows, women and children of the less-privileged in society.

Eboka said: “The assistance you have given to others should be extended to those of our policemen. Money is good but empowerment is better.

“If G.O. has sent other people abroad for studies; is there anything bad if a few of them are policemen? So, we want to urge you, sir, the next batch that would go to America, at least select 15 or 20. Let them be wives of our officers, so that they would be able to empower their families and lift their families out of poverty.

“So that there would be another G.O. coming from them, there would be another commissioner of police coming from them, there would be a governor coming from them.

“POWA widows, we have sympathy for you. We always stand behind our wives to make sure they don’t suffer much.

“We are waiting for our father who said he wants to assist you. If he assists you, we will appreciate him much. The most important thing is your children would be sent abroad. I know he will do it. We have discussed; he will do it. He will give you special attention and special privilege.”

On her part, Mrs. Eboka said the success of POWA could not be over-emphasized, without the committed support of the police formation in the state, headed by Eboka and his management team. She commended them for making the association achieve its goals and objectives in the upliftment of women, children and widows since her assumption into office.

She said the celebration was to mark the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 with women, children and widows.

Eboka said: “My gratitude goes to God who has been merciful to count us worthy to see a brand new year. Today, is a special day for us as police officers’ wives and to the command in general.

“This occasion intends to bring all POWA members together in display of different activities to grace the occasion.

“On assumption of duty last year, my management team and I ventured into gigantic projects in elevating full lots of POWA members and LAPOWA.

“On this note, POWA cannot succeed without unrelenting support of police, which by extension means the Rivers State police command ably led by CP Friday Eboka, my darling husband, and his wonderful management team.

“They have been very supportive towards the aspirations and projects of POWA. On behalf of POWA, we say, thank you, Sir. We are, indeed, very grateful to you and your management team.”

The father of the day, Apostle Chinyere, charged politicians and civilians to take the welfare of police officers attached to them seriously.

He prayed for the officers who are in active service and urged women to always give supporting hands to their husbands in order for them to work efficiently which in turn brings promotions.

On the request of commissioner of police to help widows, children of officers, the general overseer promised to send children of police widows abroad with a job and donated some bags of rice to support the association to reach out to widows.

Highlight of the celebration was the presentation of new year gifts to widows and children as part of celebrating the season.

There was also presentation of gifts to officers and people who had supported POWA in achieving its goals.