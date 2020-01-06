Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State government has reiterated its commitment to the provision of free and quality education in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku, stated this on Monday during a routine monitoring exercise of school resumption for 2020 academic session.

Ebeku stressed that the welfare of students and pupils was a top priority of the Governor Nyesom Wike administration.

He maintained that the state government’s decision on the “No Fee” policy subsists, adding that the Governor was committed to the maintenance and financing of public schools across the state.

The Education Commissioner maintained that all unapproved schools remain banned and their operations illegal. He advised parents not to patronize them.

On the resumption of schools, Professor Ebeku expressed delight over the compliance and turnout of staff and students.

He warned that the state government would not tolerate laxity and truancy from school staff, promising strict supervision of school activities.

The government had earlier shut down over 400 unapproved private schools in the state.