Tony John, Port Harcourt

A 42-year-old self-styled real estate mogul, Kelly Nwogu, has been accused by the Rivers State Police Command of defrauding over 400 unsuspecting clients of N800 million.

Nwogu, a native of Ngwa, in Abia State, is the Managing Director and CEO of Livelihood Homes Limited (‘The Villa’), a real estate company in Port Harcourt.

The Police Command has arraigned Nwogu to federal court on a 494-count charge, as contained in suit number FHC/PH/399c/2019.

Briefing reporters Monday at the Command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Chula Enwonwu, said Nwogu had earlier been arrested, but had jumped bail.

Enwonwu disclosed that after the Command had concluded its investigation, the case showed that 494 victims reported a case of Advance Fee Fraud against the suspect.

“Recall that the suspect, Kelly Nwogu, was arrested in October this year, where he was admitted to Police bail, but he jumped bail, leading to the revocation of his bail. He was subsequently re-arrested for further investigation.

“At the end of which he could not advance any reasonable probability to refund his clients, whom he had defrauded to the tune of N800 million.

“Based on that, the investigating team from the State Criminal Investigation Department Department (SCID), Ipso facto, recommended for arraignment,” he explained.

Enwonwu stated that the arrangement was in compliance with statutory requirement and the need to set his trial in motion, having established a prima facie case against the suspect.

He advised members of the public to be wary of mouth-watering offers from land agents, especially when it involves land transactions.

The suspect meanwhile told reporters that he was not arrested by the police, saying that he walked to the Police Command himself to lodge a complaint.

Nwogu indicted the police, claiming that since the incident occurred he had paid money into the bank accounts of some police officers.