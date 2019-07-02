TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has stated that it would not participate in the Federal government’s Ruga settlements for herdsmen.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Paulinus Nsirim, noted that the state has no land for the implementation of such a policy.

It noted that in the second term of Governor Nyesom Wike, the state governor has prioritised commercial agriculture. Hence, available arable land in the state would be needed to drive commercial agriculture across the state, to create employment for Rivers youths.

The state government emphasised that it had not given any approval for the citing of Ruga settlements anywhere in Rivers, adding that no such approval will come from it for the Ruga settlements.

The statement reiterated that Governor Wike would continue to defend the interest of Rivers people, who have overwhelmingly rejected cattle colonies, Ruga settlements and any such policy.

“Rivers indigenes are hereby advised