Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his commitment to the development of the state, saying Rivers remains his top priority at all time.

Wike, who made the statement when the leadership of One Million Youths for New Rivers State visited him at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, said he is working to place the state at the top.

He said: “My commitment is to Rivers State. My focus is on whatever will make Rivers to be a leader among the comity of states.

“We are working to have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Rivers State. To make sure we have to protect the interest of Rivers State.

“My commitment to Rivers State is beyond political consideration. No party is above the interest of Rivers State. Any party without the interest of Rivers State will not have any connection with me. That does not mean I don’t have the interest of my party, but Rivers State is paramount.”

Governor Wike assured the youths that many of them will be captured in the next set of appointments by his administration and urged them to remain loyal and not allow busy body politicians mislead them.

“Loyalty by the stomach is not full loyalty. I urge you to remain faithful to the state. Don’t allow busy body politicians to make you do what you are not supposed to do,” he said.

He appreciated the contributions of the One Million Youths’s leaders and members to his re-election.

He said the support of the group is in the interest of Rivers State and urged the members to remain focused on the growth of the state.