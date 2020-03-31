Tony John, Port Harcourt

Thousands of Port Harcourt residents and visitors were, yesterday, stranded as the state government extended the duration of curfew earlier imposed.

There was heavy security in places where Governor, Nyesom Wike, earlier announced a dusk-to-dawn restriction of movement.

Less than 24 hours after Governor Wike announced the curfew, which affected Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba and from Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction, he declared a dusk-to-dusk restriction on the same parts of Port Harcourt.

Investigations by Daily Sun revealed that personnel of various security agencies enforced strict compliance with the order.

Some residents, who left their homes early in the morning on the sidelines of the dusk-to-dawn restriction, without any means of identification, were arrested and forced to sit on the ground for a while by security agents before they were released.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike monitored the level of compliance of the curfew.

Daily Sun learnt that the curfew was aimed at ensuring residents of the areas observed the sit-at-home directive to check spread of coronavirus in the state.

The curfew was imposed in the areas because the residents failed to comply with government’s directive on closure of markets across the state.

The governor was accompanied by security service commanders on the monitoring exercise, which started at Education Bus Stop to Agip Junction.

He made his observations to the service commanders and operational service operatives on ground before proceeding to Obiri-Ikwerre Junction (Ozuoba, Rumualogu) to Choba, where he made further observations on making the curfew effective to check the spread of coronavirus.

During his statewide broadcast on Monday, Governor Wike said the state government would continue to take necessary measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “Let me reiterate that this government will continue to do what is right no matter who is involved. As you are all aware, no conventional war has grounded global life and economy like coronavirus has done.

“Everybody is affected. Therefore, all hands must be on deck to defeat coronavirus. I want to sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude to our health professionals on the frontline of this fight. Let me also thank all the security agencies, individuals and organisations who are collaborating with us to make Rivers State safe,” he had said.