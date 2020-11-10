TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has said that it is the responsibility of all and sundry who live and do business in every part of the state to ensure there is peace in Rivers.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, noted that Governor Nyesom Wike has demonstrated pragmatic leadership commitment to ensure that residents continue enjoying sustainable peace.

Nsirim said yesterday, that

Governor Wike has also made it clear that he would neither compromise the interest and indivisiblity of the State, nor the protection and welfare of Rivers people.

He spoke on the heels of the recent meeting between Governor Wike and South-East Governors and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, over reign of unprovoked terror and widespread intimidation on Oyigbo residents by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Oyigbo residents.

The commissioner said that it was on the recognition of Wike’s unwavering pledge to protect Rivers and its residents, that the interactive meeting with the South-East governors, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, as well as the Igbo community in the State, achieved greater significance, especially as relative peace and calm has returned in Oyigbo.

He described the meeting as historic historic meeting, saying that the governor used it to deliver “a strong, unambiguous message” reaffirming the unity and peaceful coexistence of all ethnic nationalities in the State.

He said: “The quest and commitment to ensure that there is peace in Rivers State, is the responsibility of all and sundry who live and do business in every part of the State and Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s firm, determined and pragmatic leadership has ensured that the State continues to enjoy sustainable peace, inspite of the provocations of both sponsored state actors and proscribed groups and interests.

“This meeting, coupled with the earlier parley Governor Wike held with the Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo leaders of the Non-indigenes community in the State, will go a long way to consolidate the collective effort and dedication of all to continue to maintain and sustain the peace in Rivers State”, Nsirim stated.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Communications, the candour and admirable outcome of the meeting was buttressed in the expression of the President-General of Ohaneze NdiIgbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, that they would follow Governor Wike no matter the condition.

Nsirim said the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, who led the delegation of Ndigbo to Rivers, after hearing Wike’s side of the story, said they were in Rivers State to ascertain the veracity of the news circulating in the social media over alleged killing of Igbo people living in the State and according to him, their findings had proved otherwise.

“We can claim here from your own accounts and as your leaders back home, that all what we read in the social media are all lies”.