Tony John, Port Harcourt

Regional General Manager, South South/South East Group of Airports, Felix Akinbinu, has declared that Rivers State is safe for business.

Akinbinu, who is also the airport manager, Port Harcourt International Airport, stated this in Port Harcourt, yesterday, when he received a delegation from the Ministry of Information and Communications, led by the Permanent Secretary, Paulinus Nsirim.

“FAAN is a gateway and we will use this platform to correct the wrong impression about Rivers State. This is a safe state with safe environments,” he said.

Akinbinu disclosed that the Port Harcourt International Airport would be licensed and certified to meet the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation for International Airports globally this year.

“This will send signals to the world and by extension, an invitation to investors to invest in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Nsirim said FAAN was a critical stakeholder in the Rivers Project because of the position they occupy in terms of air travel.

“As people, who work in the airport, you interact with a lot of people. So, we enjoin you and your management team to be brand ambassadors for Rivers State.

“We want you to tell the world the true story about the state. It is a safe haven for investments with all the right infrastructures,” he said.