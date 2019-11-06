Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Regional General Manager, South-South/South-East Group of Airports, Mr Felix Akinbinu, has stated that Rivers State is safe for business.

Akinbinu, who is also the Airport Manager, Port Harcourt International Airport, stated this in Port Harcourt, Wednesday, when he received a delegation from the Ministry of Information and Communications, led by the Permanent Secretary, Paulinus Nsirim.

“FAAN is a gateway and we will use this platform to correct the wrong impression about Rivers State. This is a safe state with safe environments,” he stated.

Mr Akinbinu said that the Port Harcourt International Airport would be licensed and certified to meet the safety standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) for international airports globally this year.

“This will send signals to the whole world and by extension an invitation to investors to invest in the state,” he added.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Nsirim, stated that FAAN was a critical stakeholder in the Rivers because of the position the Authority occupies in Nigerian air travel.

“As people who work in the airport, you interact with a lot of people. So, we enjoin you and your management team to be brand ambassadors for Rivers State.

“We want you to tell the world the true story about the state. It is a safe haven for investments with all the right infrastructures,” he added.