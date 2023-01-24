From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike has assured that Rivers State will be safer in the hands of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

The governor said both the PDP governorship candidate and his deputy are seasoned technocrats with requisite experience about the workings of government, and have the capability to consolidate on the gains made already while continuing in the same development trajectory.

Governor Wike spoke, yesterday, at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium, venue of the campaign flag-off rally of the Rivers State PDP for Omuma Local Government Area.

The Rivers State governor recalled when he asked Omuma people to vote for him as governor in 2015 and 2019, he made promises that had all been fulfilled in terms of delivering of development projects to the area.

In the same vein, Governor Wike said he has come back to ask for electoral support from them for Fubara because such support will secure more infrastructure development for them.

Governor Wike noted that this was the first time Rivers State would be blessed with two technocrats who have such wealth of experience, now ready to steer the affairs of state.

He said so many people have started to come to them with promises thinking that Rivers people have forgotten how they shared money meant for development when they had the opportunity to preside over the state affairs.

Governor Wike named Tonye Cole, the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and his principal, Chibuike Amaechi, the former governor of the state as the accomplice and had been charged to court.

“The money that should have been used to develop Omuma and some other local governments of Rivers State was siphoned by Cole and his master. That is why we have charged them to court because we will not allow anybody who stole our money to come to power through backdoor,” he alleged.

The governor insisted that the likes of such persons cannot be allowed to preside over the state because Rivers people will deliver votes to those who have promised, fulfilled such promises and delivered projects.

Governor Wike also announced the award of Eberi-Umuakali Road project and assured it would be completed.

According to the governor, the trend of infrastructure development will continue under the leadership of Fubara after the March 11, governorship election.

He said despite his administration being critical against the Federal Government, they still adjudged him as the best in infrastructure delivery.

Governor Wike told Omuma people that Rivers State cannot be intimidate, no matter the gang up and urged them to stand firm, while supporting the bid to protect the state.

“Nobody should be afraid of whatever is going on in the country. We cannot be intimidated. Nobody can take away this flag away from us. We are not second class citizen to anybody and we must continue to stand firm and make sure our state is protected,” he said.

The governor also urged them to go and collect their permanent voters cards (PVCs) because it is their power to resist those who failed in their vain attempt to use the military and the police to rig the 2019 general election.

“Our power is our PVCs. We will use it well on February 25 and March 11. Let me tell you, this election will not be like 2019 when they used soldiers and used police. It will not happen again,” he said.

Fubara, in his speech, called on Omuma people to gear up to secure what the party has already offered by using their votes to make bold statement of support for the consolidation team.

Fubara said his focus, when elected, would be to build and develop human capacity that will be equipped to drive the overall development in the area.

According to him, loudness is not strength, but being able to know what to do and be concerted in delivering the core mandate.

Director General of PDP Campaign Council, Felix Obuah, thanked Omuma people for their resolve to deliver 100 per cent votes that will secure electoral victory for the consolidation team of the party at the poll.