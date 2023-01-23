From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has assured that the state would be safer in the hands of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The governor said both the PDP governorship candidate and his deputy are seasoned technocrats with requisite experience in the workings of government, and now have the capability to consolidate on the gains made already while continuing in the same development trajectory.

Governor Wike spoke at the Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Stadium, the venue of the campaign flag-off rally of the Rivers State PDP for Omuma Local Government Area on Monday.

The Rivers State governor recalled that when he asked Omuma people to vote for him as governor in 2015 and 2019, he made promises that had all been fulfilled in terms of delivering development projects to the area.

In that same vein, Governor Wike said he has come back to ask for electoral support from them for Fubara because such support will secure more infrastructural development for them.

Governor Wike noted that this was the first time, Rivers State would be blessed with two technocrats who have such a wealth of experience, now ready to steer the affairs of the state.

The governor said so many people have started to come to them with promises thinking that Rivers people have forgotten how they shared money meant for development when they had the opportunity to preside over the state affairs.

Governor Wike named Tonye Cole, the Rivers All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship candidate and his principal, Chibuike Amaechi, the former governor of the State as the accomplice and had been charged to court.

“The money that should have been used to develop Omuma and some other local governments of Rivers State was siphoned by Tonye Cole and his master. That is why we have charged them to court because we will not allow anybody who stole our money to come to power through the backdoor.”

The governor insisted that the likes of such persons cannot be allowed to preside over the State because Rivers people will deliver votes to those who have promised, fulfilled such promises and delivered projects.

Governor Wike also announced the award of the Eberi-Umuakali Road project and assured that it would be completed.

According to Governor Wike, the trend of infrastructural development will continue under the leadership of Fubara after the March 11, governorship election.

He noted despite his administration being critical of the federal government, they still adjudged him as the best in infrastructure delivery.

Governor Wike told Omuma people that Rivers State cannot be intimidated, no matter the gang up and urged them to stand firm while supporting the bid to protect the State.

“Nobody should be afraid of whatever is going on in the country. We cannot be intimidated. Nobody can take this flag away from us. We are not a second-class citizens to anybody and we must continue to stand firm and make sure our state is protected.”

The governor also urged them to go and collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) because it is their power to resist those who failed in their vain attempt to use the military and the police to rig the 2019 general elections.

“Our power is our PVC. We will use it well on February 25 and March 11. Let me tell you, this election will not be like 2019 when they used soldiers and used police. It will not happen again.”

In his speech, Rivers PDP governorship candidate, Fubara, charged Omuma people to gear up to secure what the party has already offered by using their votes to make a bold statement of support for the consolidation team.

Fubara said his focus, when elected, would be to build and develop the human capacity that will be equipped to drive the overall development in the area.

According to him, loudness is not strength, but being able to know what to do and be concerted in delivering the core mandate.

The Director General of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Felix Obuah, thanked Omuma people for their resolve to deliver 100 per cent votes that will secure electoral victory for the consolidation team of the party at the poll.

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Desmond Akawor, who presented party flags to the candidates vying for the various elective positions in the next general election, acknowledged the massive show of solidarity of Omuma people.

The PDP candidate for Rivers East senatorial district election, Allwell Onyesoh, spoke on behalf of the candidates, and thanked Omuma people for the confidence reposed in them, and assured they will not disappoint the people.

The PDP candidate for Etche/Omuma federal constituency, Kelechi Nwogu, described the event as a victory rally, saying Omuma people have remained faithful supporters of PDP and were determined to deliver winning votes for all the candidates.