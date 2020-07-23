Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council (SEC), yesterday approved N18 billion for the construction of a fourth flyover at the GRA Junction on the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway.

The amount also covers the dualization of Tombia Extension Road to Ikwerre Road and Ezimgbu Link Road to Stadium Road.

The approval was made at a SEC meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, announced this while briefing journalists at the end of the meeting.

Nsirim said the project would be executed by Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

According to him, the length of the roads for expansion is 680 meters while that of the flyover is 502 meters.

He said government took the decision to further strengthen its infrastructure development drive.

Nsirim said 20 indigenous engineers would be trained by Julius Berger during the contract period as part of government’s policy on youth empowerment and skills acquisition.

The commissioner also announced that SEC approved the building of a new legislative quarters for House of Assembly members.

This, according to him, is in line with Governor Wike’s commitment to ensure the three arms of government work in synergy for the overall development of the state.

Also, Commissioner for Works, Austin Ben-Chioma, said the flyover and dualization contract was given to Julius Berger because of the company’s proven track records.

He said when the project is completed, traffic difficulties experienced at the Ezimgbu Link Road would be a thing of the past.

Ben-Chioma said the project would enhance economic activities and the aesthetics of the state capital.

He urged Rivers people to show understanding during the construction period for it to be completed on schedule.