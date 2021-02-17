From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Executive Council (SEC) has approved the award of contracts for the construction of two additional flyovers in Port Harcourt City at the cost of N12.4 billion.

One of the bridge would be at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road and Port Harcourt Aba Expressway popularly called “Waterlines Junction” and would be 800 meters long. The other bridge would be at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo and Ikwerre Road up to Azikiwe Street and would be 1kilometre long.

Rivers SEC gave the approval at its meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said the approval was sequel to two memos his ministry presented to the council on the need for the construction of the flyovers.

“The memos were approved and consequently the government of Rivers State will be awarding two contracts to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the construction of two flyovers. Both projects will come at a combined cost of about N12.4 billion,” Tasie-Amadi said.

He said the flyovers became necessary because of present and foreseeable traffic difficulties by motorist on the routes.

“At the Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway intersection (Waterlines Junction) of Olu-Obasanjo Road, we observed that with the construction of Rebisi Flyover and the soon to be completed GRA flyover and Rumuola flyover, you’ll have a lot of traffic between those two points. Consequently, we will have a bottleneck at that junction of Port Harcourt-Aba Road Expressway and Olu-Obasanjo Road which we call Waterlines junction. So, we proposed that to take care of that problem. This is aside from the fact that we have a lot of urban migration and higher vehicular activities in Port Harcourt.

“For the flyover that will be located at the intersection of Olu-Obasanjo Road, Ikwerre Road and Azikiwe Street, we also observed that the reconstruction going on Ikwerre Road and the higher number of vehicles and traffic jams observed over the years will get worse. So, we thought it wise to construct a flyover now,” he said.

The Commissioner of Works said when these projects are done, they would ease traffic and ultimately reduce the stress to citizens and the cost of transportation.

Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the approval for the two additional flyovers was historic and has given further impetus to the urban renewal programme of the Wike’s administration.

“He is unrelenting in designing these projects that will make Rivers State the destination of choice by putting the right infrastructure in place for our people and those who live and do business here.”

He explained that the administration was sending signals to investors to see that Rivers State is set and open for business.

According to him, those who want to go about their normal business in Rivers were assured of the right economic climate and right infrastructure.

He said: “The governor of Rivers State is desirous to make Rivers State a model of development of infrastructure and economic prosperity. And today’s landmark decision by the State Executive Council underscores that point; Rivers State is investor’s destination of choice.”

He further announced that beginning from March 1, the state government would commence another phase of commissioning of more projects that cuts across road infrastructure, health, sporst and education.