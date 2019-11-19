Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has ordered the police to provide in court the second accused person, Nemi ThankGod, in connection with the killing of nine women in different hotels in the state.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli gave the order yesterday following an application by the prosecutor and Attorney-General of state, Prof. Zacchaeus Adengo.

During proceedings, Adengo told the court that from the case file he received from the police, a second accused person, ThankGod, was named and ought to be charged in the matter alongside the first accused person, Gracious David West.

The state counsel had filed an application before the court, following the new evidence, seeking to substitute the initial 10-count charge with a fresh charge.

He, however, urged the court to adjourn the matter to a later date to enable the defence counsel study the fresh information served on them inside the courtroom.

The defence counsel, Vincent Chukwu, opposed the application of the prosecution and prayed the court to continue with the proceedings of the matter.

But Justice Enebeli adjourned the matter till November 21, for plea and ordered that the second accused person should be present in court on the adjourned date alongside the West.

Speaking shortly after court proceedings, Adengo said he applied for substitution of the original charges with the new one, following discoveries from the case file he received from the police.