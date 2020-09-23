• As 2 petrol tankers, buildings razed

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Government said it has constituted a team to minimise incidents of explosion in gas industries across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources, Peter Medee, disclosed this yesterday, at the scene of a gas explosion at Heritage Filling Station, in Rumuolumeni area of Port Harcourt.

Medee said the state government has also continued in sensitisation of individuals on the cause and dangers of such incidents.

He commended the youths who assisted the government in putting off the fire outbreak and expressed the commitment of the government to ensure safety of lives and property of RIvers people.

Meanwhile, two petrol tankers, loaded with petroleum products, were razed at different locations in Rumuolumeni, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers.

Daily Sun gathered that the two fire incidents occurred at Erico area of Rumuolumeni and another at Heritage Filing Station, around the popular St. John in the same area.

Both fire incidents also affected nearby buildings.

It was also learnt that it took intervention of youths in the area to control the fire at the Heritage station, while earlier fire burnt unabated.

Also, it was gathered that when fire fighters from the fire service arrived the scene after the inferno has been put out by residents, angry youths chased them away.