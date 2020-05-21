Tony John, Port Harcourt

The apex socio-cultural organization in Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State, KAGOTE, has warned youths of the area to shun violence and avoid mischief-makers within the period of the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to guide against the declaration of emergency rule in the state.

The state government through the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, had in a statement alleged plots by some Abuja-based politicians to create tension in the state for the declaration of emergency rule.

However, in a statement in Port Harcourt, President of KAGOTE, Mr Emmanuel Deeyah, urged Ogoni youths not to allow themselves to be used to cause panic in any part of the state.

Mr Deeyah noted that the revelation by the Rivers State Government was disturbing, and advised that residents of Ogoni should not allow themselves to be used to achieve the said aim.

‘This is not only disturbing but calls for caution on the part of the citizens of the state, particularly Ogoni, as our area has been mentioned as one of the places targeted for such sinister plan.

‘Therefore, our people must ensure not to play into the hands of mischief-makers who want to cash in on this COVID-19 to cause unnecessary tension in Rivers State because of politics and self-interest.

‘Hence, we must not allow others to use us for their selfish political interest. We should not put politics before the interest and wellbeing of Rivers people, but Rivers State before any other interest including politics.

‘This is one time that both the state and federal governments should work together and start looking at options available to us, as a people, particularly life beyond COVID-19,’ Deeyah stated.

He appealed to people of the state to support governments at all levels and work in synergy with the state and federal governments to ensure a COVID-19 free society.