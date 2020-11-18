Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye said the state is ready to partner with companies, organisations and individuals in the promotion and development of sports in the state.

Iyaye stated this at the presentation of branded tracksuits to Rivers United by the chairman and proprietor of Ottasolo Football Club of Lagos, Gabriel Davids in Port Harcourt.

He expressed delight over the gesture and reiterated that the Ministry of Sports was very much interested in partnerships, while pointing out that the donation from Ottasolo was a testimony of how Public and Private Partnership (PPP) can work.

The sports commissioner commended Davids for his immense interest in sports development, especially in terms of branding and ownership of a football club, which he said would go a long way in keeping the youth out of social vices.

According to him, “Government cannot do it all alone, our youth will be able to achieve more if we all come together to give them the platform to perform. I can assure that this is a partnership of a lifetime and it will be very rewarding.

“His Excellency, Governor Wike has established a world-class Real Academy in Port Harcourt, the first of its kind in Africa and we are sure that the products of the academy will contribute positively to sports development in Nigeria.

“I want to commend you and your team for participating in the just concluded Gov Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament. I was impressed by the appearance of Ottasolo and I was elated that an individual could promote football this much and it is being professionally managed.

“I will encourage you with all the assistance I can and collaborate with you in terms of exchange of players and in any other areas you deem fit. The sky will be your limit, you are taking our youth to a different level, more grease to your elbow.”