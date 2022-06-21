From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State has emerged winner of the 2022 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) National Science Quiz Competition for South-South zone.

Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers participated in the competition held at Government Girl’s Secondary School, Rumueme, Rivers State.

Master Victor Ikpolo, an SS 2 student of Greenoak International School, Port Harcourt, scored 65 out of 75 points, to beat Akwa Ibom and Cross River States, who scored 55 points each, for the second position.

Breakdown of his scores were English Language (15), Mathematics (5), Biology (15), Chemistry (15) and Physics (15) totalling 65 points.

Ikpolo told Daily Sun that “inquisitiveness and keen to know more” were the secret behind his success. I am happy that I put in effort and my effort came out good in the end. I focused on every science subjects except English. I didn’t expect to answer questions from English. But, since I pay attention to regular English classes, so with that knowledge, I could answer the questions.”

Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, Mr. Garba Muhammad, said over the years, the company had made interventions in the areas of education and capacity development, which are part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Muhammad, who spoke through Deputy Manager, Community Impact Investment, Etuwewe Prince, said the recent assent to Petroleum Industry Act by President Muhammadu Buhari, further gave impetus to the NNPC to increase its impact on Nigerians. He said the student competitors were selected from the 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

