Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has called on the people of Wakama community in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area and Kporghor community in Tai Local Government Area to cooperate with the state boundary commission in its quest to bring an end to their boundary dispute.

Banigo made the call yesterday, at a meeting between the Rivers State Boundary Commission and stakeholders from Wakama and Kporghor communities at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The deputy governor noted that the dispute has unfortunately cost the communities the loss of several human lives and valuable property running into millions of naira.

She said communal crisis does not do anybody any good whatsoever, adding that crisis only brings hardship, economic sabotage, blockade and total lack of development to the area.