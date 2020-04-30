TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A suspected Deygbam cult member identified as Saidu, has been killed by members of a rival group, Iceland, in what seemed to be a reprisal attack in Rivers State.

The incident occurred yesterday, at Ogbuagu/Wokoma Street Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Saidu popularly known as FynMan, was rounded up by his opponents and stabbed severally.

Daily Sun gathered that Saidu managed to escape and was rushed to a hospital located at 53 Ojoto Street close to Ojoto/Azikiwe roundabout at Mile 2 Diobu, by his gang members.

The suspected cultist reportedly died on arrival at the hospital and was quickly evacuated with an ambulance to unknown destination by his members.

It would be recalled that one Chisco Uzoma a suspected Iceland cult member, was killed by suspected Deygbam members at Ekwe Street Mile 3 Diobu last Monday.

The two groups clashed over collection of “marching ground” fee from an illegal market operating at Ekwe, National, Ikom streets in the neighbourhood.